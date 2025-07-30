Rahul Asks Why Can’t PM Call Trump a Liar

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot call US President Donald Trump a liar regarding his role in securing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, because if he did, “the American leader will lay bare the truth.”

Responding to Trump’s latest remarks, reiterating his claims and warning that India faces higher US tariffs of 20-25 per cent, Gandhi said, “It is obvious the Prime Minister has not said that Trump is lying. Everyone knows why: he cannot say it. That is the reality.”

“If the Prime Minister were to state it, Trump would openly reveal the truth, which is why the PM remains silent,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha added, suggesting that Trump’s comments aim to pressure the Indian government during trade negotiations. “Let’s see what kind of trade deal emerges,” he told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

When asked about Trump’s repeated assertions, Priyanka Gandhi observed, “If you listen closely to the words used by the Prime Minister and the external affairs minister, they are vague. They should be direct. Rahul ji said yesterday that he (Modi) should say in Parliament that the US President is lying.”

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remarked that the Prime Minister “doesn’t have the guts” to call Trump a liar and hinted at suspicion, saying “daal mein kuch kala hai” (there is something fishy).