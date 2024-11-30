Rahul Accuses Modi of Reluctance to Help Wayanad Landslide Victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being reluctant to provide assistance to the victims of the recent landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. The devastating landslides, which occurred in the aftermath of heavy rains, led to the loss of several lives and widespread damage in the region, prompting calls for urgent government intervention.

In a statement on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, criticised the Prime Minister for not visiting the affected areas or making an adequate response to the crisis. He claimed that despite the dire situation, the central government had been slow to act, leaving local authorities and communities to bear the brunt of the disaster. “The people of Wayanad are facing unimaginable suffering, and yet the Prime Minister has shown no interest in helping them during this time of crisis,” Rahul said in his remarks.

The landslides, which occurred in multiple locations across Wayanad district, have disrupted daily life, destroyed homes, and left many families displaced. Relief operations are underway, but local leaders have urged for more resources and assistance from the central government to help with the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Rahul Gandhi also took to social media to express his concerns, sharing photos and updates from the ground. He called for a coordinated effort between the state and central governments to provide relief and support the victims of the disaster. "The people of Wayanad need urgent help, and it is our duty to ensure they get the support they deserve," he added.

The Congress leader’s remarks have sparked a political debate, with critics accusing him of using the tragedy for political gains. However, Rahul’s supporters argue that his calls for the Prime Minister to act are in the interest of the people suffering in the region. The state government has already deployed emergency services, and efforts are being made to rebuild the affected areas. However, many remain hopeful for additional help from the center in these challenging times.