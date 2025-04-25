Rafale-M Signing Deal May Be Announced on Monday

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, India is set to sign a Rs 64,000-crore government-to-government agreement with France on Monday for 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft for the Indian Navy.

The deal, originally slated to be inked in New Delhi by France’s defence minister Sébastien Lecornu, will now be concluded remotely after his visit was postponed for personal reasons. Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and French Ambassador Dr Thierry Mathou are expected to formally announce the agreement.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the purchase of 22 single-seat Rafale-M fighters and four two-seat trainer variants. These carrier-based jets will deploy aboard the newly commissioned INS Vikrant alongside the Navy’s existing MiG-29Ks, significantly boosting India’s maritime air power in the strategically vital Indian Ocean region.

The comprehensive package includes weapons systems, flight simulators, logistical support and crew training. In addition, the deal is expected to enhance the Indian Air Force’s capabilities by upgrading its “buddy-buddy” aerial refuelling system, enabling up to 10 Rafale jets to refuel other aircraft in mid-air and extend their operational range.

Dassault Aviation’s Rafale-M emerged victorious over Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet following shore-based trials at INS Hansa in Goa, with the Navy reporting that the French fighter best met its carrier-operations requirements. The new acquisition marks one of India’s largest fighter-jet procurements and underscores the growing defence partnership between New Delhi and Paris.