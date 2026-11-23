New Delhi: The 'Rachnatmak Congress', a Congress wing that works with civil society, held a two-day brainstorming conclave here aimed at strengthening civil society participation and expanding its national footprint.

Rachnatmak Congress concluded the two-day national Planning, Strategy training workshop, held on November 22 and 23, 2026, at Indira Bhawan, that saw its national team, state saarthis, preraks, field coordinators, subject-matter experts, and members of the advisory team, formulate a six-month action plan for grassroots outreach, a statement from the Congress wing said.

"We initially started our work in just two or three states and have gradually expanded to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttarakhand. We invited activists and coordinators from these states to discuss their work, strategies and future plans," Rachnatmak Congress president Sandeep Dikshit told reporters after the conclave.

"Discussions were also held on engaging with people, connecting with public organisations and addressing issues related to development, culture and literature. We have prepared a plan for the next six to eight months and hope this two-day workshop will be a positive step towards expanding Rachnatmak Congress," he said.

Representing contingents from eight key states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, and Maharashtra, participants engaged in intensive deliberations aimed at strengthening civil society participation and expanding the movement's national footprint, the statement said.

The conclave culminated in the drafting of a comprehensive six-month vision document alongside state-specific outlines for immediate next steps.

Moving forward, Rachnatmak Congress aims to significantly accelerate public enrollment and deepen collaboration with civil society and social organizations across India, ensuring sustained and structured constructive engagement at the grassroots level, the statement said.