R-Day: President Droupadi Murmu advocates for 'one nation, one election' initiative

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated the nation on the Republic Day and said these 75 years of the Constitution are marked by an all-round progress of a young republic.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the Republic Day, the President advocated for the "one nation, one election" initiative, asserting it has the potential to redefine "good governance" in the country by promoting consistency in governance, preventing policy paralysis, mitigating resource diversion, and alleviating financial burdens on the state.

She emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to "eliminate remnants of a colonial mindset that have lingered in the country for decades" and cited the replacement of the British-era criminal laws with three new modern laws.

"We have been witnessing concerted efforts to change that mindset... Reforms of such magnitude require an audacity of vision," she said.

Highlighting the significance of the proposed bill aimed at synchronising election schedules across the country, Ms Murmu noted, "The 'one nation, one election' plan can offer numerous benefits, including enhanced governance and reduced financial strain."

In discussing legal reforms, she pointed out the need to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act with new laws reflective of Indian traditions. She mentioned the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which prioritise the delivery of justice over mere punishment and place a strong emphasis on addressing crimes against women and children.

Reflecting on the significance of the Constitution, the President highlighted the progress achieved over the past 75 years.

She said the Constitution has become a living document because civic virtues have been part of our moral compass for millennia. “The Constitution provides the ultimate foundation of our collective identity as Indians; it binds us together as a family. For 75 years now, it has guided the path of our progress,” Mrs Murmu said in her third Republic Day address to the nation.

"At the time of Independence, many parts of the country faced extreme poverty and hunger. However, we maintained a belief in ourselves and created conditions for growth," she said.

The President mentioned economic growth rate, high number of startups, India’s feat in space and sports among several things that make the citizens proud. “In recent years, the economic growth rate has remained persistently high, creating job opportunities for our youth, putting more money in the hands of farmers and labourers, and also lifting more people out of poverty. The bold and far-sighted economic reforms will sustain this trend in the years to come. Inclusion is the cornerstone of our growth saga, distributing the fruits of developments as widely as possible,” she said.

The President also highlighted key government initiatives aimed at financial inclusion, such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, MUDRA, Stand-Up India, and Atal Pension Yojana. These schemes, she said, have expanded access to financial support for a wider segment of the population. ‘Equally importantly, the government has redefined the notion of welfare, making basic necessities such as housing and access to drinking water a matter of entitlement. Every effort is being made to extend a helping hand to the marginalized communities, particularly of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes,” she said.

Noting the contributions of farmers and labourers, she said India's economy now plays a pivotal role in global economic trends, asserting that this transformation is rooted in the framework established by the Constitution.

She underscored the importance of inclusive growth and the government's commitment to welfare, making basic necessities such as housing and access to clean drinking water entitlements for citizens.

Efforts to support marginalised communities, particularly those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), were also highlighted.

Ms Murmu mentioned various initiatives, including pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, national fellowships, and dedicated schemes aimed at the socio-economic development of these communities, such as the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan.

The President's address underscored the government's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and redefining governance standards in the country, creating a vision for a more equitable and prosperous future for all citizens.

Reflecting on India's historical journey, she urged citizens to remember the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom, highlighting the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose contributions to the freedom movement are now receiving due recognition.

Shifting the focus to present-day advancements, she highlighted the government's emphasis on physical infrastructure development. She added that the focus on physical infrastructure development, including roads and railways, ports and logistics hubs, over the past decade has created a platform that will support growth for decades to come.

She commended the innovative use of technology in finance, noting that digital payment systems and direct benefit transfers have enhanced inclusion and transparency in the economy.

The health of the banking system has improved due to reforms like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which significantly reduced non-performing assets in commercial banks.

Looking towards the future, the President underscored the importance of education in shaping the next generation.

The government has increased investments in the education sector, resulting in substantial improvements in learning quality and digital inclusion, especially in regional languages.

The President called for a renewed commitment to Gandhiji's ideals of truth, nonviolence, and compassion — not just towards fellow humans but also towards nature.

She urged all citizens to reaffirm their dedication to realising the dreams of a prosperous, inclusive, and morally conscious India as the country looks forward to its future.





