QR-coded Aadhaar cards mandatory for fishermen departing from Maharashtra ports

Mumbai: Maharashtra has made QR-coded Aadhaar cards mandatory for all fishermen departing from its ports as part of strengthening the state’s maritime security. The decision has been taken based on the instructions of Maharashtra minister for fisheries and ports development Nitesh Rane.

Kishore Tawde, the Fisheries Department Commissioner, stated that the decision follows a recent inspection by Mr. Rane at Sassoon Dock in south Mumbai. The minister discovered that many sailors were not carrying their Aadhaar cards. As a result, strict orders have been issued mandating that all fishermen departing from ports have a QR-coded Aadhaar card in their possession, while fishing trawler operators must ensure registration numbers are painted on their vessels.

Fishing boat licences will be renewed, and fishing tokens issued only after complying with these regulations. The government has said that fishing boat owners failing to adhere to these rules will face licence cancellation and further legal action under Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981 (Amended 2021).

“The registration number of the vessel shall be clearly visible on both sides at the rear (upper) part of the vessel, and it shall be mandatory to paint it on the roof of the cabin of the vessel. Only after taking such action will the fishing licenses of the vessels be renewed and fishing tokens be issued,” reads the directive.

Earlier last month, the fisheries department had launched a drone-based aerial surveillance along the state coast in order to keep a hawk’s eye on illegal fishing in the state controlled waters. A drone monitoring and digital data maintenance mechanism to keep track of this feed shared by these devices has been established at the Mumbai office of the fisheries department.