Putin thanks Modi for efforts to end Ukraine war

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday thanked world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for what he described as a “noble mission” to end hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. In his first public remarks on Ukraine’s ceasefire proposal, Putin confirmed that Moscow is open to discussing a ceasefire, emphasising that its terms must address the root causes of the conflict.

Putin recalled his previous statements from July 2024, asserting that Russia is not interested in short-term pauses but is prepared to engage in talks that would lead to long-term peace. His comments came amid recent endorsements by Washington and Kyiv of a 30-day truce following discussions between their delegations in Saudi Arabia.

“Before I assess how I view Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire, I would first like to begin by thanking the President of the United States, Trump, for paying so much attention to resolving the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said. He further acknowledged efforts by other global leaders, including the president of the People’s Republic of China, the Prime Minister of India, and the presidents of Brazil and the South African Republic.

“Secondly, we agree with the proposals to stop hostilities. But our position is that this ceasefire should lead to a long-term peace and eliminate the initial causes of this crisis,” Putin added.

Since the conflict began in February last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained active communication with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During a recent meeting with Trump at the White House, Modi underscored India’s commitment to peace, stating, “India is not neutral. India is siding with peace. I have already said to President Putin that this is not the era of war. I support the efforts taken by President Trump.”