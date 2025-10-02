Putin May Visit India in December

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in the first week of December, with reports suggesting the trip could take place on December 5-6 for the annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This would be his first visit to India since December 2021, just weeks before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022.

The visit comes against the backdrop of close India-Russia ties. Modi and President Putin last met a month ago in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, where they held over an hour-long meeting. Discussions covered trade, fertilisers, space, security, culture, and the energy sector, crucial given India’s position as the second-largest importer of Russian oil after China. The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict.

New Delhi has reiterated that India and Russia have “stood shoulder-to-shoulder even in the most difficult situations.” Modi has also publicly stated that India is ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

The warmth in bilateral ties was underlined when President Putin personally called Modi two weeks ago to convey birthday greetings. The Kremlin also released a message praising Modi’s leadership, highlighting his contribution to strengthening the “special and privileged strategic partnership” and India’s achievements in economic, scientific, and technological fields.

If confirmed, Putin’s December visit will mark a significant diplomatic engagement, reinforcing India-Russia cooperation across strategic, economic, and energy domains.