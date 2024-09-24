Puri Temple to Ensure Ghee Quality After Tirupati Controversy

Bhubaneswar: In light of the recent controversy surrounding the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of laddus at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, the Puri district administration has decided to proactively inspect the quality of ghee used at the famed Jagannath Temple (Srimandir) in Puri, Odisha.

Speaking on the matter, Puri district Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain on Tuesday confirmed that, while no concerns or allegations have been raised regarding the ghee used in Srimandir's prasad, the Tirupati issue has prompted a precautionary response. The administration has ordered a thorough inspection to ensure the purity and safety of the ghee.

“There have been no complaints about the quality of the ghee used for preparing prasad in Srimandir. However, in light of the concerns raised at Tirupati, we are taking steps to test the ghee as a precautionary measure. Our food safety unit will conduct these tests to ensure the ghee meets the required standards,” said the Collector.

The Collector also mentioned plans to collaborate with the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED) and other suppliers, as well as the ‘Suar Mahasuar Nijog’ (the temple’s cooks’ association), to establish a standardized ghee supply chain for prasad preparation.

In addition to the ghee used in prasad preparation, the district administration will also test the ghee used in lighting the temple lamps. This ghee is used in large quantities for religious purposes, and ensuring its quality is a key part of maintaining the sanctity of the temple rituals.

“Our teams from the weights and measures department, along with the food safety unit, will jointly carry out the inspections,” Swain added.

“We are committed to upholding the purity and standards of all materials used within the Srimandir,” he said.

The recent controversy at Tirupati, where it was alleged that adulterated ghee had been used in the preparation of the famous Tirupati laddus, has served as a wake-up call for temple administrations across India. In response, many are taking steps to reassure devotees about the quality of prasad and other offerings.

The Puri Jagannath Temple, one of the most revered shrines in India, attracts millions of devotees every year. The temple’s prasad, particularly the Mahaprasad, holds immense religious significance, making the quality of ingredients used in its preparation of paramount importance.