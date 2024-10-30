Puri Shankaracharya Strongly Criticises ISKCON’s Untimely Rath Yatra Plan in Houston

Bhubaneswar: Puri Shankaracharya, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, on Wednesday voiced strong criticism against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)’s Houston unit for its plan to conduct an untimely Rath Yatra, calling the move a deliberate disregard for traditional religious customs.

Speaking to the media, Swami Nischalananda emphasised the importance of upholding traditional practices, citing teachings from the Bhagavad Gita on the need for harmony between tradition and emotions.

“Such actions to seek popularity by disrupting tradition will not benefit them,” the Shankaracharya remarked, suggesting ISKCON’s actions could undermine the sanctity of these rituals.

In a similar stance, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb also urged ISKCON to cancel the upcoming Rath Yatra scheduled for November 9. In letters to ISKCON’s governing body in Mayapur and the president of the Houston temple, the Gajapati Maharaja argued that festivals like Rath Yatra and Snana Yatra should follow uniform, scripture-based dates globally, paralleling practices for Lord Krishna’s Janmashtami.

He stressed that respecting these traditions was essential to maintaining the cultural and spiritual integrity of Lord Jagannath’s worship.

According to a release from ISKCON Houston, the temple plans to conduct the ‘Snana Yatra’ on November 3, followed by the Rath Yatra on November 9. This deviation from traditional dates has sparked frustration among devotees and is being perceived as a breach of the Jagannath culture, leading to widespread disapproval.

The controversy has cast a spotlight on ISKCON’s practices, with many in the community urging the organisation to adhere to established customs, fearing that altering sacred timelines could disrupt the deeper spiritual significance of these revered festivals.