Puri Jagannath temple tells ISKCON to hold Rath Yatra according to scriptures

Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTM) has told the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) that Rath Yatra should be held between the second and tenth day of Shukla Paksha in Ashadha month in accordance with scriptural guidelines.

The SJTM, the highest decision-making body of the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, emphasised that there should be no deviation from the prescribed 'Tithi' (dates) for the annual Rath Yatra, which is usually held in June-end or July.

This was communicated to ISKCON by Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divya Singha Deb, who is also the chairman of the SJTM, during a meeting at the Royal Palace in Puri on Monday.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Arabinda Padhee, chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Guru Prashad Swami Maharaj, head of ISKCON's governing body commission (GBC), Premananda Das Maharaj, director of Odisha ISKCON, and regional director of Bhubaneswar, Banamali Chandra Das.

Following the meeting, Padhee told reporters, "ISKCON was advised against conducting an untimely Rath Yatra as it goes against tradition." In a press release, the SJTA reaffirmed that the dates for the Rath Yatra are fixed in accordance with sacred scriptures and longstanding traditions.

Experts from both the SJTA and ISKCON are expected to meet soon to discuss the matter further. The ISKCON authorities plan to raise the issue during their GBC meeting in February 2025, where global affairs are typically discussed.

Padhee added, "In the upcoming GBC meeting, ISKCON will present their views on the matter and place our suggestions. We have made it clear that nothing should be done to tarnish the tradition of Srimandir. Rath Yatra must not be held on any other date, and we have requested ISKCON to refrain from holding it untimely."

The issue gained attention after ISKCON held a Rath Yatra in Houston, USA, earlier this year. Devotees in large numbers participated in pulling a chariot resembling the Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath from Puri. However, ISKCON clarified that the event was a Sankirtan Yatra and not an untimely Rath Yatra, as some critics had suggested.