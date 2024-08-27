Puri: 30 Houses Gutted in Massive Fire

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out in Alisa village under the Stayabadi block in Puri district late Monday night, reducing the homes of at least 15 families to ashes.



The fire reportedly started around 1:40 a.m. in one house and quickly spread to neighboring homes, causing damage worth several lakhs of rupees. One person sustained critical burn injuries in the incident, while three cattle perished in the flames, according to sources.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, though it is suspected that a short circuit may have sparked the blaze.

By the time of the latest reports, villagers and fire services personnel had successfully extinguished the flames.

Local BJP MLA Ashrit Patnaik, who visited the affected families, stated, "I met with the people whose homes were destroyed in the fire and assured them of all possible support from the state government. Preliminary assistance has already been provided by the district administration."