Punjab: Two drug smugglers detained under PIT-NDPS, sent to Assam jail

Chandigarh: Two drug smugglers have been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act, an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Saturday. Akshay Chhabra and Jaspal Singh have been detained in Dibrugarh jail in Assam.



The development came four days after the NCB detained notorious drug smuggler Balwinder Singh alias Billa Havelian under this stringent law.

Billa's detention was the first such action, which aimed to break the jail-based drugs mafia link in the region, initiated by the bureau in Punjab.

Under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, a habitual offender can be put under preventive detention for a period of one year without bail.

Akshay was the kingpin in the international drugs syndicate and he was arrested from Jaipur airport in November 2022.

Later during the course of the investigation, the NCB arrested Jaspal Singh alias Goldy, who was a member of the syndicate.

Investigations revealed that this drug syndicate which was based in Ludhiana had smuggled close to 1,400 kg of heroin from points including ICP (Integrated Check Post) Attari in Punjab and Mundra seaport in Gujarat, said the NCB in a statement.

Twenty people including the kingpin, traffickers, and two Afghan nationals have been arrested in this case, it said.

The NCB had seized 40 kg of heroin, and 557 grams of opium and also busted two heroin processing hideouts.

Till now, more than Rs 57 crore worth of properties of this syndicate have been seized by the NCB.