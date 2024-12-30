Punjab: State-Wide Bandh by Farmers Against Centre on MSP Paralyses Life

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Life was badly hit across Punjab on Monday following a state-wide bandh call given by farmers who have been agitating against the Centre for a legal guarantee of a minimum support price for their crops. Rail and road traffic was crippled and commercial establishments remained shut in many parts of the state.

The protesting farmers held dharnas on several roads as part of their bandh call, throwing commuter traffic out of gear. A shutdown call was given over a week ago by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha over the Centre not acting on the farmers’ demand for a legal guarantee for the MSP.

As the indefinite hunger strike of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered its 35th day on Monday, the Supreme Court will on Tuesday examine the Punjab government’s measures to provide treatment to the ailing farmer leader. A team of the Punjab government officials on December 29 had attempted to persuade the septuagenarian to take medical aid, but he declined it, fearing use of forces to oust him from the protest site.

In a related development, the Supreme Court panel formed under the chairmanship of retired Justice Nawab Singh has invited the SKM for talks on January 3. It is learnt that the farmers’ outfit has accepted this invitation.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by the security forces. A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers had attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel from Haryana.

Besides MSP, the farmers are also demanding a debt waiver, pension, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases, and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

On Monday, the farmers observed a sit-in at Dhareri Jattan toll plaza, which affected vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway. At Amritsar's Golden Gate, scores of farmers assembled near the city's entry point. Dharnas were also held in Bathinda's Rampura Phul.

In Phagwara, farmers held a dharna near the Sugarmill crossing on NH-44, blocking the roads leading from Phagwara towards Nakodar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr. They also staged a dharna at Behram toll plaza on Phagwara-Banga road. Grain markets also remained shut in several places.

Public transport remained off roads at several places, while most private bus operators suspended services, abiding by the bandh call. The band's impact was also seen in some neighbouring areas of the state, including Ambala.

Hundreds of daily commuters travelling from Ambala to Chandigarh, Mohali, Patiala and other nearby cities of Punjab were thrown off stride because of the shutdown. Buses took alternate routes to go from Ambala to Chandigarh as they had to cross a stretch of the national highway that passes through Punjab.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters in Amritsar that their strike received strong support from transporters, employee unions, traders bodies, and religious bodies.

Mr Pandher also said that emergency and other essential services were allowed to operate. He said anyone travelling to the airport to catch a flight, anyone going to attend a job interview, or anyone needing to attend a wedding, were also allowed.

“All establishments remained shut. Punjabis have shown their unity today and they are extending full support,” Mr Pandher claimed. “The bandh is successful. Train services have been completely suspended and no train is entering Punjab,” he said.