Punjab: Sarpanchs, nambardars empowered to verify applications online for various certificates

Chandigarh: Punjab's Governance Reforms Minister Aman Arora has unveiled a new digital initiative that will enable "sarpanchs", "nambardars" and municipal councillors to verify applications online for various certificates.

Punjab takes the lead by launching this innovative initiative aimed at saving citizens from the hassle of making multiple visits to obtain signatures from "sarpanchs", "nambardars" and municipal councillors, Arora said in a statement.

As part of this digital initiative, applications for services like residence certificates, caste certificates, income certificates, EWS certificates, old-age pension and Dogra certificates will be sent online to the "sarpanchs", "nambardars" and municipal councillors concerned for verification. These services require verification from "sarpanchs" and "nambardars" in rural areas, and from municipal councillors in urban areas. With the launch of this project, "patwaris" will now send applications online to sarpanchs, nambardars and municipal councillors for verification. These local representatives will receive information via WhatsApp and can provide their recommendations through WhatsApp. "This streamlined process is expected to reduce the burden on citizens, who previously had to navigate a time-consuming and cumbersome process involving multiple visits to obtain signatures from sarpanchs, nambardars or MCs," Arora said.



