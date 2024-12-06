Punjab farmers begin Delhi march, stopped by barricades

Chandigarh: A 'jatha' of 101 farmers Friday began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading.

Haryana police asked farmers not to proceed further, and cited prohibitory order clamped under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

