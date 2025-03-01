Pune Rape Accused Arrested After Massive Manhunt, Sent to 12 Days Police Custody

Mumbai: The Pune police on Friday arrested suspect Dattatraya Ramdas Gade in connection with the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune’s Swargate bus station. The arrest was made at around 1 am from Shirur taluka in Pune district following an intensive search operation involving more than ten teams and 500 police officials and police personnel after nearly 72 hours of the crime.

Ramdas Gade was produced before a judicial magistrate court, which sent him to police custody till March 12.

The alleged rape took place around 5.30 am on Tuesday when the woman was at the busy Swargate ST stand to board a bus for her hometown in Satara district. Gade, who was loitering on the premises of the bus stand, allegedly approached the victim and misled her to another bus, stating that it was the one for her destination in Satara. The 26 year old woman believed Mr. Gade and boarded the bus. Subsequently, Mr. Gade allegedly followed her and raped her inside the bus before fleeing from the place.

Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Pune City police, said that around 1.10 am on Thursday, they detained Gad from Gunat village. The police had announced Rs one lakh reward for the information about Gade’s whereabouts and even used drones and deployed over 100 personnel. Finally the police found him in a paddy field.

“The search operation in sugarcane fields with drones and dog squads was stopped at night. However, we received information that Gade had visited a house asking for food. We rushed to the spot, but he managed to flee. The family in the house gave him a bottle of water,” an official said.

After receiving information from the family, police resumed their search and apprehended the suspect hiding in a nearby paddy field. The commissioner expressed gratitude to Gunat village residents for their assistance.

The police found a ligature mark on the neck of the accused and suspect that he attempted suicide before his arrest. Mr. Kumar said, “According to the primary medical report, a ligature mark was found on the accused. It is suspected that he attempted suicide. We are waiting for the final report.”

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have cornered junior home minister Yogesh Kadam for his insensitive statement over the rape stating that the victim did not protest during the rape and nobody heard any noise. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Kadam was insensitive towards the atrocities against the women.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tried to downplay his junior’s statement stating that Yogesh Kadam had tried to say the place was crowded and there were people around the bus, who did not hear anything. “Mr. Kadam is a young minister in the government and he is trying to do something. I would suggest that while speaking on such an issue, he should speak sensitively,” the CM said.