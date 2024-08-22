Pune: Friends rape girl, record video

Pune: A 13-year-old girl was raped by two minor friends, in Pune. Police officials detained the two accused and two other friends including a girl for allegedly forcing the victim to consume alcohol and recording the assault.



The father of the victim filed an FIR at a police station in Pune on Tuesday, after she revealed to her family about the assault that took place in April.

The in-charge inspector of the police station, who is investigating the case said, "The victim and the four minor accused are friends. We have detained the two minors accused of rape. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and are currently lodged in an observation home. We have also booked a female friend of the victim and a male friend, both 16, in the case."

It is stated in the FIR that, the girl was raped by a 17-year-old boy initially. Later, the victim was allegedly made to go to the home of the 16-year-old boy, by the girl. The victim's father reported to the police that the girl forced the victim to drink alcohol at his house, following which she was allegedly raped, and the crime was captured on the phone.

As per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC, police have opened the case under provisions 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 328 (causing harm with poison or other substance with purpose to commit a crime), and 506 (criminal intimidation).