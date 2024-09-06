Pune Commissioner Confirms NCP MLA’s Connection With Porsche Accident Case

Mumbai: In a startling revelation, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLA Sunil Tingre had a connection with the high-profile Porsche crash case in Pune. However, the CP did not disclose any details regarding Tingre's involvement in the case.

In the Pune Porsche accident two software engineers were killed after a 17-year-old, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit a motorcycle on May 19. Controversy erupted after the juvenile justice board (JJB) granted bail to the boy and had asked him to write an essay on road accidents.

According to the reports, the NCP MLA had visited Yerwada Police Station, where the case was registered after the accident. The opposition parties had accused Mr. Tingre of trying to influence the probe. However, he called the allegations baseless.

Responding to a query, the Pune Police Commissioner confirmed that the police have interrogated Mr. Tingre in the Porsche car accident case after the arrest of the Agrawal family in June. “We recorded his statement as he was present in the Yerawada police station after the accident on May 19,” Mr Kumar said,

Without further elaborating on Mr. Tingre’s role in the case, the commissioner added that many people, who are directly and indirectly involved in the case, have been probed.

The Pune police are reportedly probing the role of Mr. Tingre, who allegedly used his clout to alter the investigation. Dr. Ajay Taware, then head of the state-run Sasoon Hospital’s forensic medicine department, was arrested for allegedly manipulating the blood samples of the minor accused. Mr. Tinre had given a recommendation letter to requesting the hospital to give additional charge of medical superintendent to Dr. Taware.

The opposition including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government for allegedly shielding the accused, who belongs to the affluent family, by giving lenient punishment. The boy, who is the son of a prominent real estate developer, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.