Puducherry Court Sentences Govt. Official to Five Years RI in Bribe Case

New Delhi: The Special Judge has sentenced S. Manivanna, the then government official of Puducherry to five years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with fine of Rs. 20,000 in a case related to bribery.



The CBI had registered a case on July 31, 2014 against Manivannan, then Assistant, Puducherry Secretariat, on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs.3,000 for processing and forwarding the visa extension of complainant’s mother to Foreigner's Registration Office at Karaikal and told the complainant that the bribe amount should be given on July 31, 2014 at his office.

The accused threatened the complainant that if he did not give a bribe, the visa extension papers of the mother of the complainant will not be sent to the Foreigner's Registration Office. The CBI had laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed, while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs.3,000 from the complainant.

After the completion of investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused before the Special Court for PC Act cases, Puducherry on October 14, 2014. The Court, after trial, found the said accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.