Public Anger Against TMC Increasing by Day: Modi

New Delhi: On the eve of his scheduled visit to West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Mamata Banerjee government in the state, saying with each passing day public anger against the TMC is increasing. The Prime Minister will visit Bihar and Bengal to unveil infrastructure projects worth over Rs 18,000 crores on Friday.

The Prime Minister, in a series of posts on X about his scheduled visit, said, “I am eager to be among @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas at a rally in Kolkata. With each passing day, public anger against the TMC is increasing. West Bengal is eagerly looking towards the BJP with hope because of our development agenda.”

”It is always a delight to be among the people of Kolkata, a city whose development we are greatly committed to. Tomorrow’s programmes in the city are mainly focused on connectivity. The metro services, which will be flagged off, include Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Sealdah–Esplanade and Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay routes. Connectivity to and from the airport as well as the IT hub areas will be enhanced,” Mr Modi posted.

Talking about the proposed visit to Bihar and West Bengal, the Prime Minister said, “Tomorrow, August 22, I will be in Bihar and West Bengal to attend various programmes aimed at boosting the development trajectories of these states. These works will boost commerce, connectivity and ‘Ease of Living’.”

Mr Modi will visit Bihar’s Gaya on August 22 to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore. Later in the day, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crores in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion in both Gaya and Kolkata.

Mentioning his Bihar visit, Mr Modi said, “I look forward to being in Gaya, where works worth over Rs 13,000 crores will be inaugurated or their foundation stones will be laid. The projects include the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, Buxar thermal power plant, sewerage treatment plants and sewerage networks.”

”It is gladdening that the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre will be inaugurated at Muzaffarpur. This will boost health infrastructure for the people of Bihar. Equally crucial are the two trains that would be flagged off, which are the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi and the Buddhist Circuit train between Vaishali and Koderma,” the Prime Minister said.

Mentioning the 8.15 km long Aunta-Simaria bridge, the Prime Minister said that the bridge is a landmark project, which will revolutionise connectivity between north and south Bihar.