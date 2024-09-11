PT USha came to me only as an eyewash, says ex-wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during a press conference after Sanjay Singh, an associate of BJP MP and former chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, became the new President of WFI, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during a press conference after Sanjay Singh, an associate of BJP MP and former chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, became the new President of WFI, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat missed the medal by a whisker after getting disqualified in the finals at Paris Olympics. Yet, when she reached the national capital, she was accorded a grand welcome. After her appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) following her disqualification, she bid adieu to wrestling and joined the Congress.



In a recent interview, she fumed at Indian Olympics Association (IOA) and also its president PT Usha for not extending support to her. It is due to the delay on the part of IOA that the CAS had not given a favourable verdict. "It is only for photoshoot and social media posts that PT Usha came to me after me being disqualified," she alleged.

"Suppose I am here. You come to me and without any information, you get some photos clicked with me. Later, you post them on the social media with a tag "we are all with you". Does that mean you are supporting me," she asked.

In a similar manner, PT Usha madam also came to me and got some pictures clicked. She did not ask me about my health but posted the images on social media. This is all just a show and involves a lot of politics.

In CAS, the case had been filed in my name. In fact, the petition had to be filed in the name of the country but there had been no support from either the government or IOA. They forgot about my medal. Harish Salve came to argue my case. When we are representing the country, we should get immense support from the government but all the authorities were busy giving bytes to the electronic media channels. So, we ourselves had to put forward our argument before CAS as third party. We cannot expect any favour from the present Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh too. The former Brij Bhushan was replaced with a dummy candidate. We cannot trust Sanjay Singh. The WFI is still functioning from Brij Bhushan's residence even today. If you have any doubt about my words, you can go and check it for yourself," she said.