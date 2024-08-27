"Proof of BJP's Anti Farmer Policy.." Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kangana's Remark on Farmers' Protest

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, intensified criticism against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday, condemning her recent comments on the farmers' protest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Kangana of "insulting the farmers" with her remarks, further fuelling outrage against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

The Congress MP criticised Kangana for comparing the struggles of farmers and labelling them as "rapists and representatives" of foreign forces.

"The propaganda machinery of the Modi government, which has failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers, is continuously engaged in insulting them. The BJP MP's remarks, calling farmers who sacrificed 700 comrades during the 378-day marathon struggle 'rapists' and 'representatives of foreign forces,' is further evidence of the BJP's anti-farmer policies and intentions," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Gandhi further attacked the BJP, accusing the government of failing to clarify its stance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"These shameful anti-farmer statements are a gross insult to farmers across the country, including those in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances. The government committee formed at the time of withdrawing the farmers' movement remains inactive; the government has yet to clarify its position on MSP, no relief has been provided to the families of the martyred farmers, and now their character assassination continues," he added.

He also asserted that the INDIA alliance will ensure a legal guarantee for MSP for farmers.

"The Modi government's betrayal of farmers cannot be concealed by disrespecting those who provide food and attacking their dignity. No matter how much Narendra Modi and the BJP conspire, INDIA will ensure a legal guarantee of MSP for farmers," Gandhi wrote on X.

Congress leader Kunwar Danish Ali also criticised Kangana for her statements on the farmers' agitation and urged the BJP to remove her from the party.

"If the BJP does not agree with her statement, as the kind of statement Kangana Ranaut has made, the BJP should not only apologise but should remove her from the party if its leadership has any shame left," Ali said.

Meanwhile, the BJP distanced itself from Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's statement about the farmers' agitation and asked the actor-turned-politician to refrain from making such comments in the future.

"The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut regarding the farmers' movement does not reflect the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party disagrees with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut. On behalf of the party, Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on party policy issues," the party said in a release.

"Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in the future. The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' and to maintaining social harmony," it added.

According to media reports, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut stirred controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if strong measures had not been taken by the government.