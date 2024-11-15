Proclaimed Offender in PFI Ramalingam Murder Case Arrested By NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested proclaimed offender (POs) M. Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Tamil Nadu’s Ramalingam murder case for knowingly harbouring another proclaimed offender, who was absconding.

Jinnah, proprietor of Poombarai Palace, had given shelter to absconder Shahul Hameed in his cottage. Shahul remained in hiding in the cottage for a considerable period of time before the NIA, acting on credible information, searched the property, located in Kodaikanal, Dindigul district. During the searches, NIA seized various material evidences with regard to Jinnah.

After extensive investigation, NIA chargesheeted 18 accused, including five absconders, in the case on August 2, 2019 before the NIA Special Court, Chennai. Besides Jinnah and Shahul, the other POs and absconders were identified as Abdul Majith, Bhurkanudeen and Nafeel Hasan. NIA had announced a reward of Rs.5 lakh against each for information leading to their arrest.

The case relates to the brutal murder of Ramalingam, who was hacked to death on February 5, 2019 in Paku Vinayakam Thoppu, Thanjavur, by members and office bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The proscribed outfit had conspired to kill him for intervening in the dawah work/proselytization carried out by the PFI dawah team, which had come from Arivagam, Theni, to forcibly convert underprivileged persons in Paku Vinayakm Thoppu.

Investigation established that the violence was unleashed to strike terror among the opponents of the PFI outfit. NIA investigations to track the remaining absconders are continuing.