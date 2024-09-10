Probe Ordered After Beer Party Video Surfaces in Chhattisgarh School

In March last year only 1,28,566 cases of beer were sold across the district. In March last year only 1,28,566 cases of beer were sold across the district.

�Raipur: A video and photographs showing some girl students holding a beer party in a government school in Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh to ‘celebrate a classmate’s birthday’ have surfaced in the social media, leading the local administration to order a probe into it.

While the photographs showed the girls enjoying drinks from beer bottles, the video captured pictures of half burnt ‘beedis’ thrown on a table.

The video was shot in the government higher secondary school in Bhatchaura under Masturi block in Bilaspur district on July 29, local block education officer (BEO) Shivram Chandan said on Tuesday.

“We have received photographs showing the girl students holding a beer party in the school on September eight. I have immediately informed the higher authorities about the incident and ordered a probe into it”, Mr Chandan said.

A two-member probe team headed by local school inspector R P Ekka visited the school to make an on-the-spot investigation into the incident, official sources said.

“The probe team has recorded statements of the staff of the school and the students allegedly involved in the incident. The probe team has found beer bottles and also recovered some plastic glasses appearing to be containing alcohol”, Mr Chandan said.

The probe team will submit the report to the district education officer (DEO) for action, he added.

Sources said that the girls held a 'beer party' to celebrate the birthday of one of their classmates.

The students however have reportedly denied consuming alcohol on the occasion while giving their statements before the probe team, saying that they were only flaunting beer bottles before the camera.

One of the girl students made the video and photographs of the incident viral on social media, bringing the incident to light.

“Action will be taken against the principal and head of the institution to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future”, Bilaspur district education officer T R Sahu said.

The incident triggered outrage in the area with the wards of the students of the school demanding the local administration to provide adequate security measures in the school.