Pro-Khalistanis Foment Trouble in India: Canada

New Delhi: Pro-Khalistan elements are using Canada to fund and plan violence in India and it is this extremism that is driving Indian “foreign interference” activities in Canada (to counter it), the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) says in its latest report. It added that transnational repression “plays a central role in India’s activity in Canada”.

The Canadian intelligence report has admitted, perhaps for the first time, the extremist activities of pro-Khalistan elements in that country, which comes as a vindication of India's stand on the efforts of such elements to foment violence in Punjab. It may be noted that such activities also fall under the category of “transnational crime” that both countries have to cooperate in combating.

This also comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney held talks on the sidelines of the G-7 summit at Kananaskis, Alberta, on Wednesday and decided to take steps to rebuild and reset bilateral ties between the two nations.

“Since the mid-1980s, the politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE) threat in Canada has manifested primarily through Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) seeking to use and support violent means to create an independent nation state called Khalistan, largely within Punjab, India”, the CSIS said, according to media reports.

The CSIS report further said: “A small group of individuals are considered Khalistani extremists because they continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence, primarily in India.”

It added: “In particular, real and perceived Khalistani extremism emerging from Canada continues to drive Indian foreign interference activities in Canada.”

According to global media reports, the CSIS report said India is a perpetrator of foreign interference in Canada but added that China poses the greatest counter-intelligence threat to Canada. The report also named Russia, Iran and Pakistan as countries of concern in this regard.

“Indian officials, including their Canada-based proxy agents, engage in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians,” the CSIS report stated. “These activities attempt to steer Canada’s positions into alignment with India’s interests on key issues, particularly with respect to how the Indian government perceives Canada-based supporters of an independent homeland that they call Khalistan,” it added.