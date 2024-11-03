Priyanka vows to address Wayanad's key issues

During an election rally in Wayanad's Mananthavady on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasised that only the residents of Wayanad truly recognized her brother, Rahul Gandhi, as a champion of truth. She stated, "When a major campaign was launched against my brother, it was you who understood he was fighting for the truth."

Rahul Gandhi joined Priyanka in campaigning for the Lok Sabha bypolls. Priyanka Gandhi, making her political debut by contesting in Wayanad, highlighted her brother's efforts to improve facilities at Wayanad Medical College, noting that there is still work to be done. She also promised to tackle job shortages in the area and pledged to construct new roads while addressing the human-animal conflict.

She criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for prioritising wealthy businessmen over the needs of the people, claiming that the government's goal is to maintain power through division and animosity. "He is taking land and ports away from you and giving it to businessmen," she asserted.

Rahul Gandhi supported his sister’s candidacy, declaring that Priyanka would be the "best possible MP" for Wayanad. She is contesting the election against BJP's Navya Haridas and CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri, the Left Democratic Front candidate, following Rahul's decision to vacate the Wayanad seat after winning in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli.