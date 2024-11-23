Priyanka ji will make Parliamentary debut with a grand win: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy sounded confident of a record victory for Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll result.

Reddy, took to social media to express his excitement over the massive early lead to Gandhi in the Wayand bypoll. "An amazing first trend on counting day is the massive early lead for our leader @priyankagandhi ji in Wayanad, Kerala, by-election," he wrote on X.

An amazing first trend on counting day is the massive early lead for our leader @priyankagandhi ji in Wayanad, Kerala, by-election. People of Wayanad are surely going to record in victory margins today and Priyanka ji will make Parliamentary debut with a grand win.…

Priyanka Gandhi, in her debut, is leading by 1,57,472 votes, according to latest ECI trends.



Sounding optimistic of a record win, the CM said, "People of Wayanad are surely going to record in victory margins today and Priyanka ji will make Parliamentary debut with a grand win."