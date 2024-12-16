Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' Bag Sparks BJP Criticism

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attending her inaugural Parliament session on Monday after her election from Kerala's Wayanad, carried a bag emblazoned with "Palestine" and symbols associated with Palestinian solidarity, such as a watermelon.

This gesture drew criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of engaging in appeasement politics, suggesting that such actions are attempts to gain attention. Priyanka Gandhi has been vocal about her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In June, she criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing his government of "genocidal actions" in Gaza. She urged the global community to condemn these actions and compel Israel to cease hostilities.

Recently, she met with Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, who congratulated her on her electoral victory. When questioned about her choice of accessory and the ensuing criticism, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed the remarks as "typical patriarchy," asserting her autonomy over personal attire. This incident underscores the ongoing debate within Indian politics regarding international conflicts and the expression of solidarity through symbolic gestures.



