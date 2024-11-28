Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath as Lok Sabha MP, Carries Constitution Copy

Priyanka, who represents the constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, assumed her position amid applause from party members. Her use of the Constitution underscored the Congress party’s commitment to democratic values and governance, a recurring theme in her political discourse.

This marks her debut as an elected MP, following a closely contested victory in Amethi, a seat previously held by her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to reporters afterward, Priyanka expressed gratitude to her supporters and emphasized her dedication to serving the people of her constituency and upholding constitutional principles.

Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, were present in the Lok Sabha to witness the occasion. Party members hailed her gesture of carrying the Constitution as a reaffirmation of the party’s ideological roots.

This event also comes at a time when the Congress has been vocal about constitutional values amid political debates on governance, judiciary, and civil liberties. Priyanka’s symbolic act has been widely interpreted as a statement of her political aspirations and her commitment to the party’s vision for a united and equitable India.

Her entry into Parliament signals a new chapter in her political journey, with expectations high for her role in shaping Congress’s national strategy and legislative contributions.