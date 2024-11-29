Priyanka Gandhi interacts with opposition MPs in LS amid protests over Sambhal violence, Adani issue

New Delhi: A day after taking oath, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday came to the Lok Sabha and joined the opposition protest, standing in solidarity near her seat.

The Wayanad MP entered the House when several opposition members, including those from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, were protesting against the Sambhal violence and other issues.

Priyanka Gandhi stood near her seat in solidarity. Amid the protest, she also met and greeted the MPs from opposition parties.

As she went closer to the front row of the opposition benches to meet other members, DMK MP Kanimozhi was seen gesturing for her to take a seat there.

Gandhi had a brief interaction with Kanimozhi before moving on to greet others.

Leader of the Opposition in the House, Rahul Gandhi, was also seen interacting with the members of the TMC and other parties.