Prithviraj Chavan Says PM’s Apology Not Enough for Shivaji Statue Collapse

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said that the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Fort Rajkot in Sindhudurg district was a blot on the state and reflects on the corrupt practices of the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Mr. Chavan also alleged that there is nepotism while awarding the contract for constructing the statue and the apology tendered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue is “not enough”.

The senior Congress leader’s remark came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tendered an apology to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the people of Maharashtra for the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue. He also claimed that the state is moving towards complete bankruptcy.



Mr. Chavan said that the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) had staged a protest seeking an apology from Narendra Modi. Therefore, the Prime Minister had to tender an apology to the people of the state. However, the PM’s apology would not fix this entire issue. “His apology is not enough as the state administration has been involved in corrupt practices. Due to this, the incident has occurred. Therefore, we want accountability to be fixed and a guilty person should be punished,” he said.



The former chief minister also raised several questions in connection with the statue such as whether bids were invited for the construction of the statue, was any aesthetic committee constituted and who had approved the model of the statue. ? “We have not received answers to these questions,” said Mr. Chavan.



Mr Chavan further said that the architect was just 24-years-old, having no experience of constructing any big statue. The statue was supposed to be made of bronze, but a 3D printed statue was used and it was fixed with nuts and bolts. “Ajit Pawar was the first to tender an apology. After this, the chief minister and Prime Minister tendered apologies.But, Devendra Fadnavis has not said sorry as he thinks that it is not needed,” he said.



Referring to the financial condition of the state, the senior Congress leader also slammed the BJP led Mahayuti government stating that the state is facing complete bankruptcy. “Over the past decade, the state's per capita income has declined steadily,” he claimed.



Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has organized a protest in Mumbai against the collapse of the statue and the rampant corruption in the BJP led Mahayuti government in Mumbai. The protest will be attended by NCP founder Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and the state Congress chief Nana Patole.Prithviraj Chavan says PM’s apology not enough for Shivaji statue collapse





