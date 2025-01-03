Prime Minister Modi Calls AAP As Aapda for Delhi

�New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an "Aapda" (disaster) for Delhi, alleging its decade-long governance has worsened the city’s situation.

“This year usher in a new politics of nation-building and people’s welfare. Therefore, ‘aapda’ has to be removed and the BJP brought in,” he said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating key infrastructure projects, he accused the AAP government of corruption and mismanagement in areas such as education, healthcare, pollution control, and liquor trade.

Modi inaugurated several projects, including 1,675 flats for JJ cluster residents, urban redevelopment projects like the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, CBSE’s Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka, and new Delhi University initiatives. He emphasised the Centre’s commitment to developing Delhi through infrastructure and social welfare schemes.

In a veiled dig at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Modi remarked he could have built a "sheesh mahal" (palace) for himself but prioritised housing for all. He accused the AAP government of glorifying corruption, neglecting responsibilities, and blocking Central schemes like the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, depriving Delhi residents of free healthcare benefits.

“Some hardcore corrupt individuals, using Anna Hazare as a front, have pushed Delhi into this crisis,” Modi said, adding that Delhi has always envisioned good governance but the ruling state government has failed to deliver on its promises and has only worsened the situation.

The Prime Minister highlighted Central government initiatives, including providing free ration to 75 lakh people, affordable medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and solar panel subsidies under the ‘Pradhanmantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana.’ He criticised the state government for failing to clean the Yamuna River and improve essential services like water and sewerage.

Modi assured Delhiites of continued Central efforts to address these issues and outlined his vision for a "new era of good governance" by 2025, prioritising nation-building and public welfare.

He also mentioned the recent traffic solutions proposed for including the construction of a tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Marg, and the connection of several key expressways. “These proposals have been approved and will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the future,” the Prime Minister said.