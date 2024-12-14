Prime Accused Sentenced to Death in Murshidabad Rape and Necrophilia Case

Berhampore: A district court in Murshidabad of West Bengal handed death penalty and life imprisonment respectively to each of the two convicts of a case of rape, murder and necrophilia in which the state police completed its probe within two months of the occurrence of the crime.

The order from the Jangipur Court came on a day the CBI failed to chargesheet two key accused leading to their bail in the rape and murder of a young doctor on-duty at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On October 13, a nine-year-old girl's body was recovered from the house of her grandfather's neighbour at Farakka in the district during Durga Puja. The body with multiple injuries was packed in a bag that was kept in the bedroom.

The house owner, Dinabandhu Haldar, and his friend, Shubhajit Haldar, were arrested by the police for rape, murder and necrophilia.

Investigation later revealed that Dinabandhu had lured the girl to his house on the pretext of giving her flowers on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami before committing the crime with Shubhajit.

On Thursday, additional chief judicial magistrate of the Jangipur Court Amitabha Mukherjee declared Dinabandhu, a fish trader, and Shubhajit guilty.

He awarded death penalty to Dinabandhu, the prime accused, and life imprisonment to Shubhajit with a fine of ₹10 lakhs on Friday, said public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee.

The sentence comes on the 61st day of the crime while the investigation was completed and the chargesheet submitted by the police in 21 days.