Prime Accused in Bastar Journalist's Murder Arrested in Hyderabad

Raipur: The prime accused in the murder of a journalist of Bastar in Chhattisgarh has been arrested in Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder of Mukesh Chandrakar, was arrested in Hyderabad by the special investigation team (SIT), constituted to probe the incident, late on Sunday night and brought to Chhattisgarh on Monday morning, the SIT chief Mayank Gurjar said.

Interrogation of Suresh Chandrakar, a civil contractor by profession, was underway, police said.

The prime accused’s two brothers Ritesh and Dinesh and his supervisor Mahendra Ramtek were earlier arrested in connection with the incident.

The scribe had gone missing from his house in the district headquarters of Bijapur under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh on January one.

His brother Yukesh had filed a missing report in the local police station on January two.

The journalist’s body was found in a septic tank in the compound of the house of the prime accused in Bijapur town on January three.

The scribe had exposed corruption in a road project, a contract of which was awarded to the prime accused, in the media he worked.

A SIT was constituted to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, the postmortem report of the slain journalist indicated how gruesome the killing was as the body was found to have 15 fractures on the head, a broken neck and a ripped-out heart.

His liver was torn into four pieces and his five ribs were found broken, the autopsy has indicated.

Preliminary police investigation has suggested that he was hit with the iron rod.