Pressure on Pakistan as Fingers Point to Its Role in Terror Attack

New Delhi: Accusations of Pakistan’s involvement in Tuesday’s Pahalgam terror attack — and General Asim Munir’s recent anti-India rhetoric — have intensified international pressure on Islamabad. The United States and Russia have both urged decisive action against the perpetrators, and India is reportedly weighing stronger diplomatic — and even military — responses against terror bases across the border.

In Islamabad, the Foreign Office expressed “concern” over the loss of tourist lives and offered condolences to the victims’ families. However, defence minister Khawaja Asif’s suggestion that “rebellions” exist within India and comparisons to insurgency in Pakistan’s Balochistan province drew swift rebuke from New Delhi. Pakistan is expected to lean on traditional allies such as China and Turkey, even as Saudi Arabia publicly pledged full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Beijing conveyed that it was “shocked” by the attack and “opposes terrorism in all forms.” In Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese phoned Modi to “strongly condemn” the carnage, extend condolences, and offer Australian assistance in counter-terror efforts. US Vice-President J.D. Vance, visiting India, likewise conveyed “deepest condolences” and reiterated Washington’s solidarity. Nepal’s and Mauritius’s prime ministers also reached out with messages of sympathy.

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, have condemned the bloodshed. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that India has received an outpouring of condolence messages from across the globe, underscoring widespread outrage over the Pahalgam atrocity.