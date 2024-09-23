Pressure mounts on Shinde government as Maratha quota activist’s health worsens

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manaj Jarange’s health deteriorated on Monday, which was the seventh day of his ongoing indefinite hunger strike, due to weakness as he struggled to speak. Former Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who is trying to stitch an alliance with Jarange for the Assembly polls, said the government will be responsible if anything happens to the quota activist. Sambhaji Chhatrapati also criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) for not taking a clear stand on the issue.



Supporters of Mr. Jarange expressed concerns over his deteriorating health and urged the government to accept his demand for reservation under the OBC category at the earliest. Mr. Jarange has been on hunger strike at his village, Antarwali Sarati, in Jalna district.

A large crowd thronged Antarwali Sarati out of concern for Mr. Jarange’s health. After the activist’s refusal to seek medical attention, the state government is using back channels to convince the quota activist to call off the hunger strike.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jarange’s supporters called a bandh in several districts of Maharashtra including Jalana, Buldhana, Latur, Nanded etc. to increase the pressure on the government.

On the other hand, OBC activists Mangesh Sabale and Laxman Hake are holding separate protests near Antarwali Sarati to oppose Mr. Jarange’s demand. There have been instances of clashes between the Maratha and OBC community people at some places.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who met Mr. Jarange said that the Maharashtra government should take a decision on the Maratha reservation demand. “If anything goes wrong, the government will be responsible for it. The opposition and ruling parties should come together and spell out whether they can give reservation or not,” he said.

The descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj said that the opposition parties should also question the state government on how it will provide the reservation. Holding the opposition parties equally responsible for the prevailing situation, he said, “The government is sitting in the air-conditioned office, the opposition is just a mute spectator and the people are suffering.”

Earlier, the Eknath Shinde-led government passed a law providing 10 per cent separate reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education. The act has has been challenged in the Bombay High Court. However, Mr. Jarange has insisted for the reservation under the OBC category by certifying Marathas as Kunbi, which is caste listed as the OBC.

The activist has claimed that Marathas and Kunbis are the same. However, the existing OBC communities have opposed the inclusion of Marathas terming it as encroachment of their rights.