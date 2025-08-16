President, PM Pay Tributes to Vajpayee

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary, saying he continues to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India.

Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and several other dignitaries, visited Vajpayee’s memorial Sadaiv Atal in the national capital to pay homage to the BJP stalwart.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India.” He added that Vajpayee’s life reflected unwavering service to the nation, and his thoughts and ideals continue to guide India’s journey towards progress.

A poet and statesman, Vajpayee served as Prime Minister for over six years between 1998 and 2004 and is credited with implementing economic reforms that paved the way for a period of high growth. Born in 1924, he began as an RSS volunteer and was deputed to the Jana Sangh at its founding. He went on to become its most popular leader and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1957.

Vajpayee’s affable manner, popular appeal, and moderate image were key to the BJP’s rise, enabling it to head two successive coalition governments. His leadership brought together several regional parties, even those opposed to the BJP’s core ideology, making his government the first successful coalition experiment in Indian national politics.