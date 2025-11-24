President Murmu Visit: Odisha Deploys Four-Tier Security Grid

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has tightened security across the state capital Bhubaneswar ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit, with a high-level coordination meeting held on Monday to finalise logistics and review preparedness.

According to the schedule, the President will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at 2 pm on November 27 and will proceed to Raj Bhavan, where she will stay for the night. On November 28, she is slated to attend an official programme at the Odisha Legislative Assembly, followed by another engagement at Jayadev Bhawan.

In view of her movement, authorities have activated a comprehensive four-tier security cover, deploying 25 platoons of police. Inside the airport, CISF personnel will manage the inner perimeter, while extensive police deployment outside the Assembly and along key routes will form part of a joint security mechanism involving central and state agencies.

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has put in place a dedicated three-tier arrangement, supplemented by President’s Bodyguard (PBG) commandos and other specialised units.

Barricades will be erected along the routes from the airport to Raj Bhavan and from Raj Bhavan to the Assembly to ensure smooth and secure passage.

Officials from the Airport Authority of India, CISF, Intelligence Bureau, Odisha Police, and Fire Services attended the preparatory meeting, along with senior officers from the Khordha district administration, Public Works Department, Electricity Department, and the Traffic Wing. The discussions were led by the Airport Director, Traffic DCP, and CISF DIG, who reviewed coordination across agencies to ensure a seamless VVIP visit.

BPIA, Raj Bhavan, and the Odisha Legislative Assembly will remain on high alert throughout November 27 and 28. Overall security oversight will be managed by five DCP-rank officers, supported by five ACPs, 20 Inspectors, and 30 additional officers.