President Murmu to Witness Naval Operations Onboard INS Vikrant

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and witness Naval Operations at sea on November 7, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Wednesday.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, will receive the President at INS Hansa (Naval Air Station at Goa) and present a 150-men Ceremonial Guard of Honour. Soon thereafter, the President will embark the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea off Goa, added the statement.

This is maiden sailing of the President Murmu onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to witness the full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations.

The scheduled operations include surface ships ops, battle actions, submarine exercises, air power demo including take off and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft and helicopters and a flypast by naval aircraft, the release added.