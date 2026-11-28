Aizawl: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Mizoram on Saturday on a three-day visit to the northeastern state, an official said.

Murmu is likely to arrive at 3 pm, he said.

On November 29, the President will visit the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum at Kelsih, and participate in Mizoram University's 21st convocation and the closing ceremony of its Silver Jubilee celebrations here on November 30, according to an official release.

Security has been tightened across the state ahead of Murmu's visit, with traffic restrictions also put in place at several places in Aizawl, district administration officials said.

The President is scheduled to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the 27th Hornbill Festival at Kisama in Nagaland on December 1, the release said.