President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on Five-Day Odisha Visit

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday afternoon for a five-day visit to Odisha, packed with significant engagements spanning cultural, educational, and developmental events.

Upon landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport, the President proceeded to Niladrivihar, where she unveiled a statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the pioneer of the Santhali script and a revered figure in tribal culture.

The President will on Wednesday offer prayers at the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and grace the 75th anniversary of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya. Later, she will attend the Navy Day celebrations, including an operational demonstration, at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri.

On Thursday, Murmu is scheduled to preside over the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar. Additionally, she will inaugurate the newly constructed judicial court complex in the city.

The President will also visit Uparbeda School, where she will interact with students and local villagers. Following this, she will engage with the faculty and students of Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Rairangpur.

On Saturday, Murmu’s itinerary includes laying foundation stones and inaugurating key infrastructure projects. Highlights include the Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh rail lines, the Tribal Research and Development Centre, the Dandbose Airport, and a sub-divisional hospital (SDH) in Rairangpur.

President Murmu’s visit underscores a focus on cultural recognition, educational advancement, and infrastructure development in Odisha, especially in tribal and rural areas. Her engagements, particularly the inauguration of critical rail projects and healthcare facilities, are expected to boost connectivity and welfare in underserved regions.