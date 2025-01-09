President Draupadi Murmu arrives in Bhubaneswar for PBD 2025 convention

Bhubaneswar: The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday afternoon to attend the concluding event of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2025 convention, which will take place on Friday.

The President arrived in a special Air Force aircraft at the Biju Patnaik International Airport and was received with a warm welcome.

Following her arrival, President Murmu proceeded to Raj Bhawan under tight security arrangements. Tomorrow, on January 10, the President will set out from Raj Bhavan at 11:00 AM to reach the venue of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, where she will deliver an address highlighting the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora to the nation’s growth and development.

The President will honor 17 distinguished Pravasi Bharatiyas for their outstanding achievements in various fields. These awards aim to recognise the efforts of overseas Indians who have made significant contributions to their host countries while strengthening ties with India.

After spending approximately five hours at the event, President Murmu will return to the airport for her departure.