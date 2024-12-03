Preparations underway at Azad Maidan for swearing-in of new Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: Preparations are in full swing at the Azad Maidan here for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is being considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, but the Mahayuti alliance has not announced any name yet with the state BJP legislature party's meeting scheduled to take place on December 4.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been overseeing preparations for the ceremony and visited the venue in south Mumbai on Monday.

While Bawankule had earlier said that Modi will attend the event, invitations have also been extended to Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states. Additionally, central ministers, governors and key central BJP office- bearers are also expected to be present, BJP sources said.

A meeting to finalise the preparations was held at the state BJP office on Tuesday, attended by Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, the party's leader in the Maharashtra legislative council Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad and others.

The BJP has also invited religious leaders, artists and writers from across the state. "The swearing-in ceremony will showcase the spirit of the Mahayuti alliance while honouring Maharashtra's cultural diversity," a senior leader said.

Fadnavis, a two-time former chief minister, is widely seen as the likely candidate for the top post. The BJP has named Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for the Wednesday morning meeting where the state legislature party leader will be elected.

The saffron party recorded its best-ever electoral performance by winning 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly in the November 20 elections. The Mahayuti coalition that includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party won a total of 230 seats.

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the home portfolio should be given to it if the BJP got the CM post. There were reports that caretaker CM Eknath Shinde had conveyed his displeasure at not being given a second chance as CM by retreating to his village Dare in Satara district, but he attributed the visit to a need for rest after a hectic election campaign.