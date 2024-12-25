Premature end of Raghubar Das’s tenure as Odisha governor fuels political speculations

Bhubaneswar: The unexpected resignation of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das has sent ripples through political circles, sparking intense debates about the possible reasons behind his abrupt exit. While some interpret it as part of the Centre’s routine reshuffling of gubernatorial positions, others suspect deeper political machinations at play.

Raghubar Das’s resignation comes at a time when the BJP is recalibrating its strategies to regain prominence in Jharkhand, where its performance in the recent assembly elections fell short of expectations. Notably, Das, who served as Jharkhand’s chief minister from 2014 to 2019, was conspicuously sidelined during the elections. Instead, leaders like Babulal Marandi and Arjun Munda were entrusted with leading the charge against Chief Minister Hemant Soren, only to face a resounding defeat. Some analysts believe Das has been recalled to the BJP’s fold to play a pivotal role in reshaping the party’s fortunes in his home state.

Another theory suggests that Das’s removal was influenced by controversies during his short tenure in Odisha. One prominent issue involved allegations against his son, who was accused of assaulting a Raj Bhawan employee. This incident provided ammunition for the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to target Das and question his ability to maintain the dignity of the governor’s office.

Das was appointed as Odisha’s 26th governor on October 18, 2023, and assumed office on October 31. Shortly thereafter, he stirred controversy by visiting then-Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence, which some viewed as a breach of protocol. Defending his actions, Das described the meeting as a “courtesy call” but later hinted that his role in Odisha was far from ceremonial.

During his brief stint, Das undertook whirlwind tours across the state, meeting grassroots communities and addressing grievances ranging from drinking water shortages to inadequate infrastructure. His proactive engagement resonated with BJP cadres in Odisha, emboldening them to challenge the BJD’s formidable political machinery.

Das’s activism on the ground laid the foundation for the BJP’s central leadership—Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah—to mount an aggressive campaign against Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year-long reign. Political observers credit Das’s groundwork for energizing the party in Odisha, setting the stage for a possible shift in the state’s political landscape.

On December 24, Das was replaced by Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati as Odisha’s governor, raising eyebrows over the timing of the move.

According to political analysts, while official explanations remain elusive, the speculation surrounding Das’s departure underscores the intricate interplay of regional and national politics.

As Raghubar Das returns to the political arena, all eyes will be on his next steps—whether he becomes the BJP’s trump card in Jharkhand or emerges as a key strategist in shaping the party’s future in Eastern India.