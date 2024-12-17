Pregnant woman delivers baby in ambulance amid lack of facilities in Palghar

Palghar:�A 25-year-old woman with pregnancy complications delivered a baby in an ambulance with the help of a doctor onboard while being shifted from a rural hospital here to neighbouring Thane, officials said on Tuesday.

The Wada Rural Hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district lacks specialised facilities for managing such critical maternity cases, its medical superintendent Dr Yadav Shekhare told PTI.

The "poor road conditions" further complicated the process of shifting the woman to a hospital in Thane for better care, he said.

The woman, Kalyani Bhoye, having intense labour pains, was brought to the rural hospital by her family early morning on December 13, he said.

The doctor on duty found the foetus' heartbeat was erratic and the child had already passed meconium (stool) in the womb, which is often a sign of foetal distress, the official said.

Recognising the severity of the situation, the attending doctor referred the woman immediately to the Thane Civil Hospital, located 75 km away, for advanced treatment.

The woman was promptly ferried in a fully equipped ambulance with a doctor onboard.

But, just 10 kilometres into the journey, the poor road conditions and bumpy terrain triggered the need for the woman's delivery inside the ambulance, the health official said.

The doctor onboard helped in the safe delivery of a healthy baby boy, he said.

Realising the need for immediate post-delivery care, the ambulance returned to the Wada Rural Hospital, where both the mother and the newborn boy were provided with further medical treatment, Dr Shekhare said, adding that both the mother and son were out of danger.

He said the rural hospital lacks specialised facilities required for such cases. Despite this, the hospital performs up to six deliveries every day, including two to three caesarean sections.

Dr Shekhare emphasised the need for improved infrastructure and equipment to better serve patients in remote areas.

While appreciating the doctors' efforts, he said the "poor road conditions" complicated the process of transporting the woman to Thane.

An explanation would be sought from the duty doctors to document the case, but their actions were in line with the commitment to provide the best possible care, he said.

Dr Shekhare praised the proactive approach of the doctors on duty, highlighting their commitment to saving lives despite limited facilities at the hospital.

"The doctors did not hesitate to refer the patient to a higher medical facility, prioritising her safety. Their decision, coupled with the presence of a doctor in the ambulance, ensured a smooth delivery under challenging conditions," he said.

After the woman's return to Wada hospital, a paediatrician promptly attended to the newborn, ensuring his health and stability, he added.�