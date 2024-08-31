Pre-school wants to know about childbirth, and parents outraged

A social media post has gone viral recently, exposing the appalling and insensitive question found in a Preschool application form in Mumbai.

Shridhar V, a stand-up comedian shared a picture of a pre-school application form on X, of a peculiar question where parents or guardians were required to mention the delivery of the child. The form also provided only three options to choose from. The question has ignited outrage, and disbelief among parents and netizens.

While the name of the school is not mentioned, parents are questioning the relevance and purpose of such a personal question in the context of a preschool admission.

Many people pointed out that the mode of delivery is a private matter and has no bearing on a child's ability to learn.

While sharing the screenshot, Shridhar V wrote, "If you don’t know how insane the schooling scene in Mumbai is, take a look at the kind of questions that get asked in the application form. This one’s for a Preschool."

If you don’t know how insane the schooling scene in Mumbai is, take a look at the kind of questions that get asked in the application form. This one’s for a Pre-School 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p4Mhvjlrv3 — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) August 29, 2024 Various people expressed shock and disappointment over the school's intrusive questions on social media.



The post was shared on August 29 and has gained 699.5K views and 10k likes as of 31st August 2024. Several people gave their opinions in the comment section of the post.

A user wrote, "I am trying to think how this will impact the application process."



"My friend told me she had to send her CV to the school authorities for her kid's admission to pre-school. My mind was blown to bits," another person wrote in the comments.

A third person commented sarcastically, "4. Surrogate

5. Adopted

6. God gifted

7. Not sure

8. Prefer not to say

Anything else missing?"

"Yikes! Why’d they leave out - surrogate ?" another person quipped.

A person commented, "How does it matter to school? it’s absolutely stupid to ask such a question."

While many people criticized asking such a question, few people supported it.

"It is really important for the teachers to know the medical history (incl. Pre-natal, natal, and post-natal) and developmental milestones. This helps in the identification of any condition (physical or mental) and helps in early intervention. Glad they're asking," an individual commented.

Another person said, "If the schools do any kind of evaluation for learning disabilities or developmental delays as a part of their program, then this is relevant info. It’s good to identify red flags as early as possible if the child is indeed having ASD, ADHD, etc."

In another post that Shrivadhar V shared, he wrote, "It’s really cute that so many people think this is not inclusive. Wait till you realise that this same Pre-School expects only the Mother to fill the form & only the Mother to attend the interview. Technically, a Single Dad is expected to stay away! This is 2024!"