Prayagraj-bound devotees stopped at MP- UP border

Bhopal: Thousands of Prayagraj-bound devotees were on Wednesday stopped at the border of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh following the early morning tragic incident in Maha Kumbh in which over 40 people were killed and scores of others injured.

The devotees were stopped at various ‘holding points’ created by the police in the Jhiria toll plaza-Chakghat route in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district to deny their entry into Uttar Pradesh following the incident, officials said.

“The Prayagraj route is closed”, Rewa sub-divisional officer of police Udit Mishra said.

Official reports said that a long que of stranded vehicles in the 25 km-route in Madhya Pradesh- Uttar Pradesh border was witnessed following the decision to stop the devotees pouring into Prayagraj from the Madhya Pradesh side.

“We have been stopped at the border since five am”, Ram Shankar Singh, one of the devotees, said.

The local administration as well as the local people have come forward to help the stranded people by providing them food, drinking water and shelter.

The Chakghat notified area council has made provisions for shelter and food for these stranded people by erecting tents and setting up cooking Centres in the area, according to the council chairman Baibhav Jaiswal.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav who is currently on four-day Japan tour to woo foreign investments to the state said that all arrangements have been made for the devotees for their comforts at the border point.

Shelter Centres have been created and food and drinking water provisions have been made by the local administration and the police for them, Mr Yadav said from Japan.

Doctor teams have also been deployed in the area to provide health service to the people.

According to a rough estimate given by the local administration, around 10 crore people have visited Prayagraj through Rewa district since the Maha Kumbh commenced.

People from the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Bihar have entered Prayagraj by road through Madhya Pradesh to participate in the Maha Kumbh so far.