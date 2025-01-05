Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: 40 Platoons of Police, Anti-Terror Squad Deployed for Security in Bhubaneswar

�Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) celebrations, scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to January 10, Odisha’s capital is gearing up with robust security arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth event. The Twin City Police Commissioner, S. Debadatta Singh, confirmed that 40 platoons of police force would be deployed throughout the city to manage security for the high-profile event, which is being held in Odisha for the first time.

As part of the extensive security framework, 12 para-companies of armed central forces will be stationed to bolster law enforcement capabilities. The city will also be under close surveillance by intelligence agencies, and an Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) will be actively involved in monitoring and addressing any potential threats, Singh added.

“The security of the venue, traffic management, and the safety of the guests are our top priorities. In addition, dedicated agencies will oversee the protection of visiting dignitaries, ensuring that their movements, including trips to key tourist destinations, remain secure throughout their stay,” stated Singh during a briefing on Sunday.

The security plans also include a series of precautionary drills, including mock exercises conducted earlier in the day by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG). These drills were designed to test and improve response protocols in case of any unforeseen security challenges.

Odisha’s Chief Secretary, Manoj Ahuja, has already reviewed the security arrangements in detail, ensuring that every aspect of the event's safety is thoroughly covered. The proactive measures, according to officials, are aimed at preventing any untoward incidents and maintaining a peaceful atmosphere throughout the celebrations.

In a move to streamline event operations, the Odisha government has set up a central command control center. The facility, which will serve as the nerve center for event coordination, will be actively used to communicate with the approximately 7,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) expected to attend the event.

The center, equipped with state-of-the-art communication tools, will provide real-time support and information to attendees, particularly for queries related to event schedules, transport, and accommodation. A dedicated Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system will allow guests to access specific details via the helpline number — 1929—. Personnel from various state departments will be available at the center to offer assistance and ensure a seamless experience for the guests.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, a landmark event that celebrates the contributions of the Indian diaspora, will see the presence of prominent national leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the event on January 9, while President Droupadi Murmu will address the gathering on January 10. Their participation is expected to add a momentous touch to the celebrations, which will also feature a range of cultural and diplomatic activities aimed at strengthening ties between India and its global diaspora.

The upcoming PBD marks a historic occasion for Odisha, as this will be the first time the state is hosting the prestigious event. The three-day-long celebration will bring together NRIs and PIOs from across the globe, providing them with an opportunity to engage with Indian culture, heritage, and development initiatives. The state's government has been working diligently to ensure that the event not only runs smoothly but also leaves a lasting impression on all attendees.

With its comprehensive security arrangements and logistical preparations, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar promises to be a grand and secure event, showcasing both Odisha's hospitality and its rising prominence on the global stage.