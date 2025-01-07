Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 in Bhubaneswar – A Global Confluence of Culture

Bhubaneswar: The vibrant city of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, also known as the Temple City of India, is abuzz with anticipation. Fully geared up to host the 18th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), this three-day event celebrates the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the growth and development of the nation.

This year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas—to be held from January 8 to 10—promises to be a landmark event, weaving together themes of heritage, innovation, and global engagement in the spiritual and cultural heartland of India.

A Historical Celebration

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, first celebrated in 2003, is organised by the ministry of external affairs in partnership with a host state. It commemorates January 9, 1915, the day Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi of all time, returned to India from South Africa, marking the beginning of a new chapter in India’s freedom struggle. Over the years, PBD has evolved into a vital platform for connecting with the Indian diaspora, which now numbers over 32 million across 200 countries.

The 2025 edition focuses on forging stronger ties between the diaspora and their homeland, emphasising mutual growth and collaboration in various fields, from business and technology to arts and culture. The theme for this year, “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,” resonates with India’s vision of becoming a global economic power.

Bhubaneswar: The Perfect Host City

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha and the Land of Lord Lingaraj, is a fitting venue for such a grand event. Known as the “Temple City,” it is home to a stunning array of ancient temples that showcase India’s architectural brilliance. The city is a UNESCO World Heritage site nominee and serves as a gateway to Odisha’s rich cultural and natural heritage, including the Sun Temple at Konark and the pristine beaches of Puri.

In recent years, Bhubaneswar has emerged as a smart city, blending tradition with modernity. Its excellent infrastructure, connectivity, and vibrant cultural scene make it an ideal location for hosting international events. For attendees, the city offers an immersive experience of India’s spiritual essence, artistic legacy, and dynamic progress.

Highlights of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025

This year’s PBD will be a multi-dimensional event, blending discussions, cultural showcases, and opportunities for networking. A large number of Indian diaspora members from nearly 100 countries have registered to participate in the convention.

The PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9. The event will feature a virtual address by the chief guest, Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora. Departing from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, the train will travel to multiple destinations of touristic and religious importance in India over three weeks. This initiative is conducted under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana of the ministry of external affairs.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate four exhibitions at the convention:

1. Vishwaroop Ram - The Universal Legacy of Ramayana: A curated juxtaposition of traditional and contemporary art forms exploring the timeless epic of the Ramayana.

2. Diaspora’s Contribution to Technology and Viksit Bharat: Recognising the Indian diaspora’s contributions to global technological development.

3. Spread and Evolution of Indian Diaspora: Featuring rare documents of migration from Mandvi in Gujarat to Muscat in Oman.

4. Heritage and Culture of Odisha: Showcasing Odisha’s rich art and craft traditions and illustrious legacy.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session on January 10, conferring the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 upon select diaspora members for their achievements and contributions in various fields.

The Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, held on January 8 in partnership with the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, will feature thematic plenary sessions, including:

- "Beyond Borders: Diaspora Youth Leadership in a Globalized World”

- "Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers: Stories of Migrant Skills”

- "Green Connections: Diaspora’s Contributions to Sustainable Development”

- "Diaspora Divas: Celebrating Women's Leadership and Influence—Nari Shakti”

- "Diaspora Dialogues: Stories of Culture, Connection and Belongingness”

These sessions will include panel discussions with eminent diaspora experts.

Showcasing Odisha’s Rich Heritage

"The 18th PBD Convention offers Odisha an opportunity to showcase its rich culture and heritage, skills, and potential to the world. By organising such a magnificent event, Odisha has cemented its place on the global map," said External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar. He visited Puri on Tuesday, offering prayers to Lord Jagannath at Srimandir.

Cultural Extravaganza

Rich cultural programs have been planned to highlight Odisha’s famed classical dance form, Odissi, alongside performances from other Indian states. A grand cultural evening will offer attendees a taste of India’s diversity and artistic excellence.

Exhibition and Trade Fair

A sprawling exhibition will highlight India’s achievements in technology, healthcare, education, and renewable energy. A trade fair will facilitate networking opportunities for businesses, start-ups, and investors.

Odisha Tourism and Heritage Tours

Attendees will explore Odisha’s treasures through curated tours to iconic destinations, such as:

Konark Sun Temple: A UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its architectural grandeur.

Jagannath Temple, Puri: One of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

Chilika Lake: Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, famed for its biodiversity.

Dhauli Shanti Stupa: A symbol of peace and the site where Emperor Ashoka embraced Buddhism.





Global Significance of PBD 2025

This year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas aligns with India’s G20 Presidency legacy, reflecting the nation’s growing global influence. The event will harness the diaspora’s expertise and networks to achieve national and international goals, including addressing global challenges like climate change, public health, and technological equity. It also sets the stage for India’s vision for becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Preparations in Full Swing

Bhubaneswar is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a memorable experience for attendees. The Kalinga Stadium and other venues are being transformed into world-class facilities. Hotels, transportation networks, and local amenities have been upgraded to accommodate the influx of dignitaries, delegates, and tourists. The Government of Odisha is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs to deliver an event reflecting India’s hospitality, efficiency, and grandeur.

“Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 in Bhubaneswar promises to be a celebration of Indian pride, heritage, and global unity. For the diaspora, it is not just an event but a homecoming—a reminder of their roots and an opportunity to reconnect with the motherland. For India, it is a moment to honor its global citizens and embrace their contributions to the nation’s journey,” observed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.